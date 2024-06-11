Swiss francs to Australian dollars today

Convert CHF to AUD

1,000 chf
1,685.97 aud

SFr.1.000 CHF = A$1.686 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
1 USD10.930.78483.5981.3751.5121571.626
1 EUR1.07510.84389.8591.4781.625168.7551.748
1 GBP1.2751.1861106.5911.7531.928200.1832.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8780.019

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Australian Dollar
1 CHF1,68597 AUD
5 CHF8,42985 AUD
10 CHF16,85970 AUD
20 CHF33,71940 AUD
50 CHF84,29850 AUD
100 CHF168,59700 AUD
250 CHF421,49250 AUD
500 CHF842,98500 AUD
1000 CHF1.685,97000 AUD
2000 CHF3.371,94000 AUD
5000 CHF8.429,85000 AUD
10000 CHF16.859,70000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 AUD0,59313 CHF
5 AUD2,96566 CHF
10 AUD5,93132 CHF
20 AUD11,86264 CHF
50 AUD29,65660 CHF
100 AUD59,31320 CHF
250 AUD148,28300 CHF
500 AUD296,56600 CHF
1000 AUD593,13200 CHF
2000 AUD1.186,26400 CHF
5000 AUD2.965,66000 CHF
10000 AUD5.931,32000 CHF