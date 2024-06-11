Convert AUD to CHF at the real exchange rate

250 Australian dollars to Swiss francs

250 aud
148.28 chf

A$1.000 AUD = SFr.0.5931 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6180.9331.631157.2351.3771.353
1 GBP1.2721106.351.1862.075199.9791.7521.721
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.880.0160.016
1 EUR1.0720.84389.6611.749168.6051.4771.451

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 AUD0,59311 CHF
5 AUD2,96555 CHF
10 AUD5,93109 CHF
20 AUD11,86218 CHF
50 AUD29,65545 CHF
100 AUD59,31090 CHF
250 AUD148,27725 CHF
500 AUD296,55450 CHF
1000 AUD593,10900 CHF
2000 AUD1.186,21800 CHF
5000 AUD2.965,54500 CHF
10000 AUD5.931,09000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Australian Dollar
1 CHF1,68603 AUD
5 CHF8,43015 AUD
10 CHF16,86030 AUD
20 CHF33,72060 AUD
50 CHF84,30150 AUD
100 CHF168,60300 AUD
250 CHF421,50750 AUD
500 CHF843,01500 AUD
1000 CHF1.686,03000 AUD
2000 CHF3.372,06000 AUD
5000 CHF8.430,15000 AUD
10000 CHF16.860,30000 AUD