Australian dollars to Indian rupees today

Convert AUD to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
55,158.50 inr

A$1.000 AUD = ₹55.16 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78783.6180.9331.633157.2551.3771.354
1 GBP1.2711106.3031.1862.075199.9181.7511.721
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.8810.0160.016
1 EUR1.0720.84389.64711.75168.5951.4771.451

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 AUD55,15850 INR
5 AUD275,79250 INR
10 AUD551,58500 INR
20 AUD1.103,17000 INR
50 AUD2.757,92500 INR
100 AUD5.515,85000 INR
250 AUD13.789,62500 INR
500 AUD27.579,25000 INR
1000 AUD55.158,50000 INR
2000 AUD110.317,00000 INR
5000 AUD275.792,50000 INR
10000 AUD551.585,00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 INR0,01813 AUD
5 INR0,09065 AUD
10 INR0,18130 AUD
20 INR0,36259 AUD
50 INR0,90648 AUD
100 INR1,81296 AUD
250 INR4,53240 AUD
300 INR5,43888 AUD
500 INR9,06480 AUD
600 INR10,87776 AUD
1000 INR18,12960 AUD
2000 INR36,25920 AUD
5000 INR90,64800 AUD
10000 INR181,29600 AUD
25000 INR453,24000 AUD
50000 INR906,48000 AUD
100000 INR1.812,96000 AUD
1000000 INR18.129,60000 AUD
1000000000 INR18.129.600,00000 AUD