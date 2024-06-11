1 Australian dollar to Indian rupees
Convert AUD to INR at the real exchange rate
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Australian dollars to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Indian Rupee
|1 AUD
|55.15850 INR
|5 AUD
|275.79250 INR
|10 AUD
|551.58500 INR
|20 AUD
|1103.17000 INR
|50 AUD
|2757.92500 INR
|100 AUD
|5515.85000 INR
|250 AUD
|13789.62500 INR
|500 AUD
|27579.25000 INR
|1000 AUD
|55158.50000 INR
|2000 AUD
|110317.00000 INR
|5000 AUD
|275792.50000 INR
|10000 AUD
|551585.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Australian Dollar
|1 INR
|0.01813 AUD
|5 INR
|0.09065 AUD
|10 INR
|0.18130 AUD
|20 INR
|0.36259 AUD
|50 INR
|0.90648 AUD
|100 INR
|1.81296 AUD
|250 INR
|4.53240 AUD
|300 INR
|5.43888 AUD
|500 INR
|9.06480 AUD
|600 INR
|10.87776 AUD
|1000 INR
|18.12960 AUD
|2000 INR
|36.25920 AUD
|5000 INR
|90.64800 AUD
|10000 INR
|181.29600 AUD
|25000 INR
|453.24000 AUD
|50000 INR
|906.48000 AUD
|100000 INR
|1812.96000 AUD
|1000000 INR
|18129.60000 AUD
|1000000000 INR
|18129600.00000 AUD