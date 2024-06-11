Australian dollar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Indian rupees is currently 55,164 today, reflecting a 0.148% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.536% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 55,707 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 54,922 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.861% decrease in value.