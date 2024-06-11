Australian dollar to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to New Zealand dollars is currently 1,076 today, reflecting a -0.330% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.042% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1,080 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 1,073 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.123% increase in value.