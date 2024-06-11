Australian dollar to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Japanese yen is currently 103,907 today, reflecting a 0.167% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.031% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 103,969 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 102,785 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.281% decrease in value.