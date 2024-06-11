Australian dollar to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Swiss francs is currently 0,593 today, reflecting a 0.265% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.197% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0,595 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,590 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.273% decrease in value.