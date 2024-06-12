Danish kroner to Australian dollars today

Convert DKK to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
217.96 aud

kr1.000 DKK = A$0.2180 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Australian Dollar
1 DKK0,21796 AUD
5 DKK1,08982 AUD
10 DKK2,17963 AUD
20 DKK4,35926 AUD
50 DKK10,89815 AUD
100 DKK21,79630 AUD
250 DKK54,49075 AUD
500 DKK108,98150 AUD
1000 DKK217,96300 AUD
2000 DKK435,92600 AUD
5000 DKK1.089,81500 AUD
10000 DKK2.179,63000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 AUD4,58793 DKK
5 AUD22,93965 DKK
10 AUD45,87930 DKK
20 AUD91,75860 DKK
50 AUD229,39650 DKK
100 AUD458,79300 DKK
250 AUD1.146,98250 DKK
500 AUD2.293,96500 DKK
1000 AUD4.587,93000 DKK
2000 AUD9.175,86000 DKK
5000 AUD22.939,65000 DKK
10000 AUD45.879,30000 DKK