50 Australian dollars to Danish kroner

Convert AUD to DKK at the real exchange rate

50 aud
229.18 dkk

A$1.000 AUD = kr4.584 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6360.9311.63157.3351.3771.354
1 GBP1.2721106.4181.1852.075200.1931.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8810.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.79611.75168.9251.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 AUD4,58356 DKK
5 AUD22,91780 DKK
10 AUD45,83560 DKK
20 AUD91,67120 DKK
50 AUD229,17800 DKK
100 AUD458,35600 DKK
250 AUD1.145,89000 DKK
500 AUD2.291,78000 DKK
1000 AUD4.583,56000 DKK
2000 AUD9.167,12000 DKK
5000 AUD22.917,80000 DKK
10000 AUD45.835,60000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Australian Dollar
1 DKK0,21817 AUD
5 DKK1,09086 AUD
10 DKK2,18171 AUD
20 DKK4,36342 AUD
50 DKK10,90855 AUD
100 DKK21,81710 AUD
250 DKK54,54275 AUD
500 DKK109,08550 AUD
1000 DKK218,17100 AUD
2000 DKK436,34200 AUD
5000 DKK1.090,85500 AUD
10000 DKK2.181,71000 AUD