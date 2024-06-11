Australian dollar to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Danish kroner is currently 4,583 today, reflecting a -0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.641% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 4,589 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 4,544 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.310% decrease in value.