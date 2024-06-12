Convert DKK to SEK at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Swedish kronor today

1,000 dkk
1,508.50 sek

kr1.000 DKK = kr1.509 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
How to convert Danish kroner to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Swedish Krona
1 DKK1,50850 SEK
5 DKK7,54250 SEK
10 DKK15,08500 SEK
20 DKK30,17000 SEK
50 DKK75,42500 SEK
100 DKK150,85000 SEK
250 DKK377,12500 SEK
500 DKK754,25000 SEK
1000 DKK1.508,50000 SEK
2000 DKK3.017,00000 SEK
5000 DKK7.542,50000 SEK
10000 DKK15.085,00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Danish Krone
1 SEK0,66291 DKK
5 SEK3,31455 DKK
10 SEK6,62909 DKK
20 SEK13,25818 DKK
50 SEK33,14545 DKK
100 SEK66,29090 DKK
250 SEK165,72725 DKK
500 SEK331,45450 DKK
1000 SEK662,90900 DKK
2000 SEK1.325,81800 DKK
5000 SEK3.314,54500 DKK
10000 SEK6.629,09000 DKK