amount-spellout.10000 Swedish kronor to Danish kroner

Convert SEK to DKK at the real exchange rate

10000 sek
6693.77 dkk

1.00000 SEK = 0.66938 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050010.784736.7470110.157683.25881.324063.93544
1 EUR1.1049710.8671047.4552511.223991.99851.463054.34295
1 GBP1.274321.1532618.5978712.9441106.0981.687285.00857
1 DKK0.1482140.1341340.11630811.505512.34010.1962440.582536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Danish Krone
1 SEK0.66938 DKK
5 SEK3.34688 DKK
10 SEK6.69377 DKK
20 SEK13.38754 DKK
50 SEK33.46885 DKK
100 SEK66.93770 DKK
250 SEK167.34425 DKK
500 SEK334.68850 DKK
1000 SEK669.37700 DKK
2000 SEK1338.75400 DKK
5000 SEK3346.88500 DKK
10000 SEK6693.77000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Swedish Krona
1 DKK1.49393 SEK
5 DKK7.46965 SEK
10 DKK14.93930 SEK
20 DKK29.87860 SEK
50 DKK74.69650 SEK
100 DKK149.39300 SEK
250 DKK373.48250 SEK
500 DKK746.96500 SEK
1000 DKK1493.93000 SEK
2000 DKK2987.86000 SEK
5000 DKK7469.65000 SEK
10000 DKK14939.30000 SEK