Danish krone to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Swedish kronor is currently 1.509 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.745% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 1.527 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1.508 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.394% increase in value.