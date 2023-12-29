1 Danish krone to Swedish kronor

Convert DKK to SEK at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
1,49 sek

1.00000 DKK = 1.48949 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:26
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1055511.10230.869925311.5861.6259311.263891.9707
1 USD0.90455110.04260.786906281.8381.470710.188783.19
1 SEK0.09007180.09957610.078355428.06420.1464461.014558.28371
1 GBP1.149521.270812.76241358.161.8689612.948105.718

How to convert Danish kroner to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Swedish Krona
1 DKK1.48949 SEK
5 DKK7.44745 SEK
10 DKK14.89490 SEK
20 DKK29.78980 SEK
50 DKK74.47450 SEK
100 DKK148.94900 SEK
250 DKK372.37250 SEK
500 DKK744.74500 SEK
1000 DKK1489.49000 SEK
2000 DKK2978.98000 SEK
5000 DKK7447.45000 SEK
10000 DKK14894.90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Danish Krone
1 SEK0.67137 DKK
5 SEK3.35685 DKK
10 SEK6.71370 DKK
20 SEK13.42740 DKK
50 SEK33.56850 DKK
100 SEK67.13700 DKK
250 SEK167.84250 DKK
500 SEK335.68500 DKK
1000 SEK671.37000 DKK
2000 SEK1342.74000 DKK
5000 SEK3356.85000 DKK
10000 SEK6713.70000 DKK