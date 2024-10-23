1 Danish krone to Swedish kronor

Convert DKK to SEK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = kr1.528 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:04
DKK to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SEK
1 DKK to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.53391.5745
Low1.51061.5106
Average1.52301.5312
Change0.55%-2.98%
1 DKK to SEK stats

The performance of DKK to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5339 and a 30 day low of 1.5106. This means the 30 day average was 1.5230. The change for DKK to SEK was 0.55.

The performance of DKK to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5745 and a 90 day low of 1.5106. This means the 90 day average was 1.5312. The change for DKK to SEK was -2.98.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Swedish Krona
1 DKK1.52751 SEK
5 DKK7.63755 SEK
10 DKK15.27510 SEK
20 DKK30.55020 SEK
50 DKK76.37550 SEK
100 DKK152.75100 SEK
250 DKK381.87750 SEK
500 DKK763.75500 SEK
1000 DKK1,527.51000 SEK
2000 DKK3,055.02000 SEK
5000 DKK7,637.55000 SEK
10000 DKK15,275.10000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Danish Krone
1 SEK0.65466 DKK
5 SEK3.27330 DKK
10 SEK6.54659 DKK
20 SEK13.09318 DKK
50 SEK32.73295 DKK
100 SEK65.46590 DKK
250 SEK163.66475 DKK
500 SEK327.32950 DKK
1000 SEK654.65900 DKK
2000 SEK1,309.31800 DKK
5000 SEK3,273.29500 DKK
10000 SEK6,546.59000 DKK