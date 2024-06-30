South Korean won to Australian dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the South Korean won to Australian dollars history summary. This is the South Korean won (KRW) to Australian dollars (AUD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KRW and AUD historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
South Korean won to Australian dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for South Korean won to Australian dollars is currently 0,001 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 0.126% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,001 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,001 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.418% decrease in value.
