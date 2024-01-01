Convert KRW to SGD at the real exchange rate
South Korean wons to Singapore dollars today
Loading
|1 KRW to SGD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Low
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Average
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Change
|0.50%
|-1.58%
|View full history
1 KRW to SGD stats
The performance of KRW to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to SGD was 0.50.
The performance of KRW to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to SGD was -1.58.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Singapore dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Singapore Dollar
|1 KRW
|0,00098 SGD
|5 KRW
|0,00491 SGD
|10 KRW
|0,00982 SGD
|20 KRW
|0,01964 SGD
|50 KRW
|0,04909 SGD
|100 KRW
|0,09818 SGD
|250 KRW
|0,24546 SGD
|500 KRW
|0,49091 SGD
|1000 KRW
|0,98182 SGD
|2000 KRW
|1,96364 SGD
|5000 KRW
|4,90910 SGD
|10000 KRW
|9,81820 SGD
|20000 KRW
|19,63640 SGD
|30000 KRW
|29,45460 SGD
|40000 KRW
|39,27280 SGD
|50000 KRW
|49,09100 SGD
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 SGD
|1.018,52000 KRW
|5 SGD
|5.092,60000 KRW
|10 SGD
|10.185,20000 KRW
|20 SGD
|20.370,40000 KRW
|50 SGD
|50.926,00000 KRW
|100 SGD
|101.852,00000 KRW
|250 SGD
|254.630,00000 KRW
|500 SGD
|509.260,00000 KRW
|1000 SGD
|1.018.520,00000 KRW
|2000 SGD
|2.037.040,00000 KRW
|5000 SGD
|5.092.600,00000 KRW
|10000 SGD
|10.185.200,00000 KRW