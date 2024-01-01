South Korean wons to Canadian dollars today

Convert KRW to CAD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = C$0.001002 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45
KRW to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 KRW to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change-1.21%0.28%
1 KRW to CAD stats

The performance of KRW to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to CAD was -1.21.

The performance of KRW to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to CAD was 0.28.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.5090.77484.081.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6171.4267.685
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0910.55960.7540.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7070.8774.724

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Canadian Dollar
1 KRW0.00100 CAD
5 KRW0.00501 CAD
10 KRW0.01002 CAD
20 KRW0.02004 CAD
50 KRW0.05009 CAD
100 KRW0.10018 CAD
250 KRW0.25045 CAD
500 KRW0.50090 CAD
1000 KRW1.00181 CAD
2000 KRW2.00362 CAD
5000 KRW5.00905 CAD
10000 KRW10.01810 CAD
20000 KRW20.03620 CAD
30000 KRW30.05430 CAD
40000 KRW40.07240 CAD
50000 KRW50.09050 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 CAD998.19400 KRW
5 CAD4,990.97000 KRW
10 CAD9,981.94000 KRW
20 CAD19,963.88000 KRW
50 CAD49,909.70000 KRW
100 CAD99,819.40000 KRW
250 CAD249,548.50000 KRW
500 CAD499,097.00000 KRW
1000 CAD998,194.00000 KRW
2000 CAD1,996,388.00000 KRW
5000 CAD4,990,970.00000 KRW
10000 CAD9,981,940.00000 KRW