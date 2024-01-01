South Korean wons to US dollars today
Convert KRW to USD at the real exchange rate
KRW to USD conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00072 USD
0
|1 KRW to USD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0008
|0.0008
|Low
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Average
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Change
|-3.30%
|0.25%
1 KRW to USD stats
The performance of KRW to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for KRW to USD was -3.30.
The performance of KRW to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for KRW to USD was 0.25.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / US Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.00072 USD
|5 KRW
|0.00362 USD
|10 KRW
|0.00725 USD
|20 KRW
|0.01449 USD
|50 KRW
|0.03623 USD
|100 KRW
|0.07247 USD
|250 KRW
|0.18117 USD
|500 KRW
|0.36234 USD
|1000 KRW
|0.72469 USD
|2000 KRW
|1.44938 USD
|5000 KRW
|3.62344 USD
|10000 KRW
|7.24688 USD
|20000 KRW
|14.49376 USD
|30000 KRW
|21.74064 USD
|40000 KRW
|28.98752 USD
|50000 KRW
|36.23440 USD
|Conversion rates US Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 USD
|1,379.90000 KRW
|5 USD
|6,899.50000 KRW
|10 USD
|13,799.00000 KRW
|20 USD
|27,598.00000 KRW
|50 USD
|68,995.00000 KRW
|100 USD
|137,990.00000 KRW
|250 USD
|344,975.00000 KRW
|500 USD
|689,950.00000 KRW
|1000 USD
|1,379,900.00000 KRW
|2000 USD
|2,759,800.00000 KRW
|5000 USD
|6,899,500.00000 KRW
|10000 USD
|13,799,000.00000 KRW