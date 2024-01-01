South Korean wons to British pounds sterling today
Convert KRW to GBP at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to GBP conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00056 GBP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to GBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0006
|0.0006
|Low
|0.0006
|0.0006
|Average
|0.0006
|0.0006
|Change
|-0.22%
|-0.38%
|View full history
1 KRW to GBP stats
The performance of KRW to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for KRW to GBP was -0.22.
The performance of KRW to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for KRW to GBP was -0.38.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to British pounds sterling
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / British Pound Sterling
|1 KRW
|0.00056 GBP
|5 KRW
|0.00280 GBP
|10 KRW
|0.00560 GBP
|20 KRW
|0.01120 GBP
|50 KRW
|0.02801 GBP
|100 KRW
|0.05602 GBP
|250 KRW
|0.14006 GBP
|500 KRW
|0.28012 GBP
|1000 KRW
|0.56025 GBP
|2000 KRW
|1.12050 GBP
|5000 KRW
|2.80124 GBP
|10000 KRW
|5.60248 GBP
|20000 KRW
|11.20496 GBP
|30000 KRW
|16.80744 GBP
|40000 KRW
|22.40992 GBP
|50000 KRW
|28.01240 GBP
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / South Korean Won
|1 GBP
|1,784.93000 KRW
|5 GBP
|8,924.65000 KRW
|10 GBP
|17,849.30000 KRW
|20 GBP
|35,698.60000 KRW
|50 GBP
|89,246.50000 KRW
|100 GBP
|178,493.00000 KRW
|250 GBP
|446,232.50000 KRW
|500 GBP
|892,465.00000 KRW
|1000 GBP
|1,784,930.00000 KRW
|2000 GBP
|3,569,860.00000 KRW
|5000 GBP
|8,924,650.00000 KRW
|10000 GBP
|17,849,300.00000 KRW