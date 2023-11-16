Canadian dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert CAD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
5275.67 cny

1.00000 CAD = 5.27567 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.24190.91970.80457287.251.540127.243555.6939
1 INR0.012013210.01104860.009665443.450790.01850170.08701750.669061
1 EUR1.087390.508910.8748312.3271.674577.8758660.556
1 GBP1.2429103.4611.143121357.0231.914229.0029569.2219

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CAD5.27567 CNY
5 CAD26.37835 CNY
10 CAD52.75670 CNY
20 CAD105.51340 CNY
50 CAD263.78350 CNY
100 CAD527.56700 CNY
250 CAD1318.91750 CNY
500 CAD2637.83500 CNY
1000 CAD5275.67000 CNY
2000 CAD10551.34000 CNY
5000 CAD26378.35000 CNY
10000 CAD52756.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Canadian Dollar
1 CNY0.18955 CAD
5 CNY0.94774 CAD
10 CNY1.89549 CAD
20 CNY3.79098 CAD
50 CNY9.47745 CAD
100 CNY18.95490 CAD
250 CNY47.38725 CAD
500 CNY94.77450 CAD
1000 CNY189.54900 CAD
2000 CNY379.09800 CAD
5000 CNY947.74500 CAD
10000 CNY1895.49000 CAD