Convert RON to CNY at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Chinese yuan rmb today

1,000 ron
1,561.81 cny

L1.000 RON = ¥1.562 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7891.3560.89683.559
1 EUR1.0711.4611.6010.8441.450.95989.374
1 CAD0.7320.68411.0960.5770.9920.65661.164
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.825

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Romanian leus to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RON1.56181 CNY
5 RON7.80905 CNY
10 RON15.61810 CNY
20 RON31.23620 CNY
50 RON78.09050 CNY
100 RON156.18100 CNY
250 RON390.45250 CNY
500 RON780.90500 CNY
1000 RON1,561.81000 CNY
2000 RON3,123.62000 CNY
5000 RON7,809.05000 CNY
10000 RON15,618.10000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Romanian Leu
1 CNY0.64028 RON
5 CNY3.20142 RON
10 CNY6.40284 RON
20 CNY12.80568 RON
50 CNY32.01420 RON
100 CNY64.02840 RON
250 CNY160.07100 RON
500 CNY320.14200 RON
1000 CNY640.28400 RON
2000 CNY1,280.56800 RON
5000 CNY3,201.42000 RON
10000 CNY6,402.84000 RON