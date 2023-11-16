British pounds sterling to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert GBP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
9,008.10 cny

1.00000 GBP = 9.00810 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9193583.23951.54273150.4351.374650.88751.66875
1 EUR1.0877190.53961.67803163.6251.495210.965351.8151
1 INR0.01201350.011044910.01853371.807250.01651440.0106620.0200476
1 AUD0.64820.59593653.9558197.5120.8910480.5752781.08169

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GBP9.00810 CNY
5 GBP45.04050 CNY
10 GBP90.08100 CNY
20 GBP180.16200 CNY
50 GBP450.40500 CNY
100 GBP900.81000 CNY
250 GBP2252.02500 CNY
500 GBP4504.05000 CNY
1000 GBP9008.10000 CNY
2000 GBP18016.20000 CNY
5000 GBP45040.50000 CNY
10000 GBP90081.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / British Pound Sterling
1 CNY0.11101 GBP
5 CNY0.55505 GBP
10 CNY1.11011 GBP
20 CNY2.22022 GBP
50 CNY5.55055 GBP
100 CNY11.10110 GBP
250 CNY27.75275 GBP
500 CNY55.50550 GBP
1000 CNY111.01100 GBP
2000 CNY222.02200 GBP
5000 CNY555.05500 GBP
10000 CNY1110.11000 GBP