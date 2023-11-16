Brazilian reais to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert BRL to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
1,492.30 cny

1.00000 BRL = 1.49230 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.087890.5341.492031.673540.9653518.7758
1 GBP1.1432511.2436103.5011.705721.913231.1036421.4649
1 USD0.91930.804117183.22671.37161.538460.887517.2603
1 INR0.01104560.009661770.012015410.01648030.01848520.01066360.207389

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BRL1.49230 CNY
5 BRL7.46150 CNY
10 BRL14.92300 CNY
20 BRL29.84600 CNY
50 BRL74.61500 CNY
100 BRL149.23000 CNY
250 BRL373.07500 CNY
500 BRL746.15000 CNY
1000 BRL1492.30000 CNY
2000 BRL2984.60000 CNY
5000 BRL7461.50000 CNY
10000 BRL14923.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brazilian Real
1 CNY0.67011 BRL
5 CNY3.35053 BRL
10 CNY6.70107 BRL
20 CNY13.40214 BRL
50 CNY33.50535 BRL
100 CNY67.01070 BRL
250 CNY167.52675 BRL
500 CNY335.05350 BRL
1000 CNY670.10700 BRL
2000 CNY1340.21400 BRL
5000 CNY3350.53500 BRL
10000 CNY6701.07000 BRL