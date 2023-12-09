1 Chinese yuan rmb to Brazilian reais

Convert CNY to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 cny
0.69 brl

1.00000 CNY = 0.68827 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brazilian Real
1 CNY0.68827 BRL
5 CNY3.44134 BRL
10 CNY6.88268 BRL
20 CNY13.76536 BRL
50 CNY34.41340 BRL
100 CNY68.82680 BRL
250 CNY172.06700 BRL
500 CNY344.13400 BRL
1000 CNY688.26800 BRL
2000 CNY1376.53600 BRL
5000 CNY3441.34000 BRL
10000 CNY6882.68000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BRL1.45292 CNY
5 BRL7.26460 CNY
10 BRL14.52920 CNY
20 BRL29.05840 CNY
50 BRL72.64600 CNY
100 BRL145.29200 CNY
250 BRL363.23000 CNY
500 BRL726.46000 CNY
1000 BRL1452.92000 CNY
2000 BRL2905.84000 CNY
5000 BRL7264.60000 CNY
10000 BRL14529.20000 CNY