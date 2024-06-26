Convert SEK to BRL at the real exchange rate

Swedish kronor to Brazilian reais today

1,000 sek
521.91 brl

kr1.000 SEK = R$0.5219 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9360.7926.98410.68283.5811.374.043
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40889.261.4634.317
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81613.484105.51.735.103
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.52911.9670.1960.579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Brazilian Real
1 SEK0.52191 BRL
5 SEK2.60955 BRL
10 SEK5.21909 BRL
20 SEK10.43818 BRL
50 SEK26.09545 BRL
100 SEK52.19090 BRL
250 SEK130.47725 BRL
500 SEK260.95450 BRL
1000 SEK521.90900 BRL
2000 SEK1,043.81800 BRL
5000 SEK2,609.54500 BRL
10000 SEK5,219.09000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swedish Krona
1 BRL1.91604 SEK
5 BRL9.58020 SEK
10 BRL19.16040 SEK
20 BRL38.32080 SEK
50 BRL95.80200 SEK
100 BRL191.60400 SEK
250 BRL479.01000 SEK
500 BRL958.02000 SEK
1000 BRL1,916.04000 SEK
2000 BRL3,832.08000 SEK
5000 BRL9,580.20000 SEK
10000 BRL19,160.40000 SEK