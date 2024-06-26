Convert RON to BRL at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Brazilian reais today

1,000 ron
1,171.95 brl

L1.000 RON = R$1.172 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7891.3560.89683.559
1 EUR1.0711.4611.6010.8441.450.95989.378
1 CAD0.7320.68411.0960.5770.9920.65661.164
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.83

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Brazilian Real
1 RON1.17195 BRL
5 RON5.85975 BRL
10 RON11.71950 BRL
20 RON23.43900 BRL
50 RON58.59750 BRL
100 RON117.19500 BRL
250 RON292.98750 BRL
500 RON585.97500 BRL
1000 RON1,171.95000 BRL
2000 RON2,343.90000 BRL
5000 RON5,859.75000 BRL
10000 RON11,719.50000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Romanian Leu
1 BRL0.85328 RON
5 BRL4.26641 RON
10 BRL8.53282 RON
20 BRL17.06564 RON
50 BRL42.66410 RON
100 BRL85.32820 RON
250 BRL213.32050 RON
500 BRL426.64100 RON
1000 BRL853.28200 RON
2000 BRL1,706.56400 RON
5000 BRL4,266.41000 RON
10000 BRL8,532.82000 RON