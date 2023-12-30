1 thousand Romanian leus to Brazilian reais

Convert RON to BRL at the real exchange rate

1000 ron
1077.97 brl

1.00000 RON = 1.07797 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.906051.324951.468210.7854531.31960.841583.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462351.620470.8669651.456440.92889591.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383211.108130.5928170.9959620.63511862.8043
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.90242310.5349720.898780.57314656.6761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Brazilian Real
1 RON1.07797 BRL
5 RON5.38985 BRL
10 RON10.77970 BRL
20 RON21.55940 BRL
50 RON53.89850 BRL
100 RON107.79700 BRL
250 RON269.49250 BRL
500 RON538.98500 BRL
1000 RON1077.97000 BRL
2000 RON2155.94000 BRL
5000 RON5389.85000 BRL
10000 RON10779.70000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Romanian Leu
1 BRL0.92767 RON
5 BRL4.63835 RON
10 BRL9.27671 RON
20 BRL18.55342 RON
50 BRL46.38355 RON
100 BRL92.76710 RON
250 BRL231.91775 RON
500 BRL463.83550 RON
1000 BRL927.67100 RON
2000 BRL1855.34200 RON
5000 BRL4638.35500 RON
10000 BRL9276.71000 RON