Polish zloty to Brazilian reais today

Convert PLN to BRL at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = R$1.416 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:10
PLN to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 PLN to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.43711.4629
Low1.38671.3867
Average1.41781.4284
Change-1.24%-1.45%
1 PLN to BRL stats

The performance of PLN to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4371 and a 30 day low of 1.3867. This means the 30 day average was 1.4178. The change for PLN to BRL was -1.24.

The performance of PLN to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4629 and a 90 day low of 1.3867. This means the 90 day average was 1.4284. The change for PLN to BRL was -1.45.

How to convert Polish zloty to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Brazilian Real
1 PLN1.41582 BRL
5 PLN7.07910 BRL
10 PLN14.15820 BRL
20 PLN28.31640 BRL
50 PLN70.79100 BRL
100 PLN141.58200 BRL
250 PLN353.95500 BRL
500 PLN707.91000 BRL
1000 PLN1,415.82000 BRL
2000 PLN2,831.64000 BRL
5000 PLN7,079.10000 BRL
10000 PLN14,158.20000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Polish Zloty
1 BRL0.70630 PLN
5 BRL3.53152 PLN
10 BRL7.06303 PLN
20 BRL14.12606 PLN
50 BRL35.31515 PLN
100 BRL70.63030 PLN
250 BRL176.57575 PLN
500 BRL353.15150 PLN
1000 BRL706.30300 PLN
2000 BRL1,412.60600 PLN
5000 BRL3,531.51500 PLN
10000 BRL7,063.03000 PLN