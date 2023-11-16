Chinese yuan rmb to Brazilian reais today

Convert CNY to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
671.17 brl

1.00000 CNY = 0.67117 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801251.37570.92040.8044731.5434583.2091.34655
1 HKD0.12818510.1763440.1179790.1031210.19784610.66610.172607
1 CAD0.7269035.6707510.6690310.5847731.1219460.48480.978811
1 EUR1.08658.476061.494710.87411.6769690.40661.46303

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brazilian Real
1 CNY0.67117 BRL
5 CNY3.35583 BRL
10 CNY6.71165 BRL
20 CNY13.42330 BRL
50 CNY33.55825 BRL
100 CNY67.11650 BRL
250 CNY167.79125 BRL
500 CNY335.58250 BRL
1000 CNY671.16500 BRL
2000 CNY1342.33000 BRL
5000 CNY3355.82500 BRL
10000 CNY6711.65000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BRL1.48995 CNY
5 BRL7.44975 CNY
10 BRL14.89950 CNY
20 BRL29.79900 CNY
50 BRL74.49750 CNY
100 BRL148.99500 CNY
250 BRL372.48750 CNY
500 BRL744.97500 CNY
1000 BRL1489.95000 CNY
2000 BRL2979.90000 CNY
5000 BRL7449.75000 CNY
10000 BRL14899.50000 CNY