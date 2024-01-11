중국 위안화 → 브라질 헤알

실제 환율로 CNY → BRL 변환

1,000 cny
682.16 brl

1.00000 CNY = 0.68216 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 브라질 헤알
1 CNY0.68216 BRL
5 CNY3.41081 BRL
10 CNY6.82163 BRL
20 CNY13.64326 BRL
50 CNY34.10815 BRL
100 CNY68.21630 BRL
250 CNY170.54075 BRL
500 CNY341.08150 BRL
1000 CNY682.16300 BRL
2000 CNY1364.32600 BRL
5000 CNY3410.81500 BRL
10000 CNY6821.63000 BRL
환율 브라질 헤알 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BRL1.46593 CNY
5 BRL7.32965 CNY
10 BRL14.65930 CNY
20 BRL29.31860 CNY
50 BRL73.29650 CNY
100 BRL146.59300 CNY
250 BRL366.48250 CNY
500 BRL732.96500 CNY
1000 BRL1465.93000 CNY
2000 BRL2931.86000 CNY
5000 BRL7329.65000 CNY
10000 BRL14659.30000 CNY