뉴질랜드 달러 → 브라질 헤알

실제 환율로 NZD → BRL 변환

1000 nzd
3031.48 brl

1.00000 NZD = 3.03148 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 브라질 헤알 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → BRL 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 브라질 헤알
1 NZD3.03148 BRL
5 NZD15.15740 BRL
10 NZD30.31480 BRL
20 NZD60.62960 BRL
50 NZD151.57400 BRL
100 NZD303.14800 BRL
250 NZD757.87000 BRL
500 NZD1515.74000 BRL
1000 NZD3031.48000 BRL
2000 NZD6062.96000 BRL
5000 NZD15157.40000 BRL
10000 NZD30314.80000 BRL
환율 브라질 헤알 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 BRL0.32987 NZD
5 BRL1.64936 NZD
10 BRL3.29872 NZD
20 BRL6.59744 NZD
50 BRL16.49360 NZD
100 BRL32.98720 NZD
250 BRL82.46800 NZD
500 BRL164.93600 NZD
1000 BRL329.87200 NZD
2000 BRL659.74400 NZD
5000 BRL1649.36000 NZD
10000 BRL3298.72000 NZD