불가리아 레프 → 브라질 헤알

실제 환율로 BGN → BRL 변환

1,000 bgn
2,744.22 brl

1.00000 BGN = 2.74422 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86111.0969591.0861.467661.637360.9335418.6332
1 GBP1.1613111.27385105.7751.704351.901411.0841221.6381
1 USD0.911650.785022183.03571.337951.492650.8510516.9864
1 INR0.01097860.009454030.01204310.01611290.0179760.01024920.204567

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 브라질 헤알 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → BRL 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 불가리아 레프

BGN → USD

BGN → EUR

BGN → NZD

BGN → CAD

BGN → AUD

BGN → SGD

BGN → GBP

BGN → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 불가리아 레프 / 브라질 헤알
1 BGN2.74422 BRL
5 BGN13.72110 BRL
10 BGN27.44220 BRL
20 BGN54.88440 BRL
50 BGN137.21100 BRL
100 BGN274.42200 BRL
250 BGN686.05500 BRL
500 BGN1372.11000 BRL
1000 BGN2744.22000 BRL
2000 BGN5488.44000 BRL
5000 BGN13721.10000 BRL
10000 BGN27442.20000 BRL
환율 브라질 헤알 / 불가리아 레프
1 BRL0.36440 BGN
5 BRL1.82201 BGN
10 BRL3.64402 BGN
20 BRL7.28804 BGN
50 BRL18.22010 BGN
100 BRL36.44020 BGN
250 BRL91.10050 BGN
500 BRL182.20100 BGN
1000 BRL364.40200 BGN
2000 BRL728.80400 BGN
5000 BRL1822.01000 BGN
10000 BRL3644.02000 BGN