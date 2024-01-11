노르웨이 크로네 → 브라질 헤알

실제 환율로 NOK → BRL 변환

1,000 nok
471.62 brl

1.00000 NOK = 0.47162 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:52
환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 브라질 헤알 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → BRL 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 브라질 헤알
1 NOK0.47162 BRL
5 NOK2.35810 BRL
10 NOK4.71620 BRL
20 NOK9.43240 BRL
50 NOK23.58100 BRL
100 NOK47.16200 BRL
250 NOK117.90500 BRL
500 NOK235.81000 BRL
1000 NOK471.62000 BRL
2000 NOK943.24000 BRL
5000 NOK2358.10000 BRL
10000 NOK4716.20000 BRL
환율 브라질 헤알 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 BRL2.12035 NOK
5 BRL10.60175 NOK
10 BRL21.20350 NOK
20 BRL42.40700 NOK
50 BRL106.01750 NOK
100 BRL212.03500 NOK
250 BRL530.08750 NOK
500 BRL1060.17500 NOK
1000 BRL2120.35000 NOK
2000 BRL4240.70000 NOK
5000 BRL10601.75000 NOK
10000 BRL21203.50000 NOK