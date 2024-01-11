이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 브라질 헤알

실제 환율로 ILS → BRL 변환

1,000 ils
1,305.95 brl

1.00000 ILS = 1.30595 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:50
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 브라질 헤알
1 ILS1.30595 BRL
5 ILS6.52975 BRL
10 ILS13.05950 BRL
20 ILS26.11900 BRL
50 ILS65.29750 BRL
100 ILS130.59500 BRL
250 ILS326.48750 BRL
500 ILS652.97500 BRL
1000 ILS1305.95000 BRL
2000 ILS2611.90000 BRL
5000 ILS6529.75000 BRL
10000 ILS13059.50000 BRL
환율 브라질 헤알 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 BRL0.76572 ILS
5 BRL3.82862 ILS
10 BRL7.65724 ILS
20 BRL15.31448 ILS
50 BRL38.28620 ILS
100 BRL76.57240 ILS
250 BRL191.43100 ILS
500 BRL382.86200 ILS
1000 BRL765.72400 ILS
2000 BRL1531.44800 ILS
5000 BRL3828.62000 ILS
10000 BRL7657.24000 ILS