Israeli new sheqels to Brazilian reais today

Convert ILS to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
1,361.23 brl

1.000 ILS = 1.361 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Brazilian Real
1 ILS1.36123 BRL
5 ILS6.80615 BRL
10 ILS13.61230 BRL
20 ILS27.22460 BRL
50 ILS68.06150 BRL
100 ILS136.12300 BRL
250 ILS340.30750 BRL
500 ILS680.61500 BRL
1000 ILS1,361.23000 BRL
2000 ILS2,722.46000 BRL
5000 ILS6,806.15000 BRL
10000 ILS13,612.30000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BRL0.73463 ILS
5 BRL3.67315 ILS
10 BRL7.34629 ILS
20 BRL14.69258 ILS
50 BRL36.73145 ILS
100 BRL73.46290 ILS
250 BRL183.65725 ILS
500 BRL367.31450 ILS
1000 BRL734.62900 ILS
2000 BRL1,469.25800 ILS
5000 BRL3,673.14500 ILS
10000 BRL7,346.29000 ILS