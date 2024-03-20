Hong Kong dollars to Brazilian reais today

Convert HKD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
638.98 brl

1.000 HKD = 0.6390 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3991.4721.6630.96818.171
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8151.7231.9461.13421.27
1 USD0.920.786183.1981.3551.530.89116.724
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brazilian Real
100 HKD63.89790 BRL
200 HKD127.79580 BRL
300 HKD191.69370 BRL
500 HKD319.48950 BRL
1000 HKD638.97900 BRL
2000 HKD1,277.95800 BRL
2500 HKD1,597.44750 BRL
3000 HKD1,916.93700 BRL
4000 HKD2,555.91600 BRL
5000 HKD3,194.89500 BRL
10000 HKD6,389.79000 BRL
20000 HKD12,779.58000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BRL1.56500 HKD
5 BRL7.82500 HKD
10 BRL15.65000 HKD
20 BRL31.30000 HKD
50 BRL78.25000 HKD
100 BRL156.50000 HKD
250 BRL391.25000 HKD
500 BRL782.50000 HKD
1000 BRL1,565.00000 HKD
2000 BRL3,130.00000 HKD
5000 BRL7,825.00000 HKD
10000 BRL15,650.00000 HKD