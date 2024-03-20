Australian dollars to Brazilian reais today

Convert AUD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
3,284.18 brl

1.000 AUD = 3.284 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 AUD3.28418 BRL
5 AUD16.42090 BRL
10 AUD32.84180 BRL
20 AUD65.68360 BRL
50 AUD164.20900 BRL
100 AUD328.41800 BRL
250 AUD821.04500 BRL
500 AUD1,642.09000 BRL
1000 AUD3,284.18000 BRL
2000 AUD6,568.36000 BRL
5000 AUD16,420.90000 BRL
10000 AUD32,841.80000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Australian Dollar
1 BRL0.30449 AUD
5 BRL1.52245 AUD
10 BRL3.04490 AUD
20 BRL6.08980 AUD
50 BRL15.22450 AUD
100 BRL30.44900 AUD
250 BRL76.12250 AUD
500 BRL152.24500 AUD
1000 BRL304.49000 AUD
2000 BRL608.98000 AUD
5000 BRL1,522.45000 AUD
10000 BRL3,044.90000 AUD