1,000 sek
548.09 brl

kr1.000 SEK = R$0.5481 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:40
SEK to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 SEK to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55060.5506
Low0.52030.5043
Average0.53470.5247
Change1.36%7.42%
1 SEK to BRL stats

The performance of SEK to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5506 and a 30 day low of 0.5203. This means the 30 day average was 0.5347. The change for SEK to BRL was 1.36.

The performance of SEK to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5506 and a 90 day low of 0.5043. This means the 90 day average was 0.5247. The change for SEK to BRL was 7.42.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.951.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7361.4964.282
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0761.7765.083
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Brazilian Real
1 SEK0.54809 BRL
5 SEK2.74043 BRL
10 SEK5.48085 BRL
20 SEK10.96170 BRL
50 SEK27.40425 BRL
100 SEK54.80850 BRL
250 SEK137.02125 BRL
500 SEK274.04250 BRL
1000 SEK548.08500 BRL
2000 SEK1,096.17000 BRL
5000 SEK2,740.42500 BRL
10000 SEK5,480.85000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swedish Krona
1 BRL1.82453 SEK
5 BRL9.12265 SEK
10 BRL18.24530 SEK
20 BRL36.49060 SEK
50 BRL91.22650 SEK
100 BRL182.45300 SEK
250 BRL456.13250 SEK
500 BRL912.26500 SEK
1000 BRL1,824.53000 SEK
2000 BRL3,649.06000 SEK
5000 BRL9,122.65000 SEK
10000 BRL18,245.30000 SEK