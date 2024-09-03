Swedish kronor to Danish kroner today

Convert SEK to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
655.19 dkk

kr1.000 SEK = kr0.6552 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:43
SEK to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 SEK to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.65850.6652
Low0.64490.6351
Average0.65220.6526
Change1.48%-0.76%
1 SEK to DKK stats

The performance of SEK to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6585 and a 30 day low of 0.6449. This means the 30 day average was 0.6522. The change for SEK to DKK was 1.48.

The performance of SEK to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6652 and a 90 day low of 0.6351. This means the 90 day average was 0.6526. The change for SEK to DKK was -0.76.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7371.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0811.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Danish Krone
1 SEK0.65519 DKK
5 SEK3.27595 DKK
10 SEK6.55190 DKK
20 SEK13.10380 DKK
50 SEK32.75950 DKK
100 SEK65.51900 DKK
250 SEK163.79750 DKK
500 SEK327.59500 DKK
1000 SEK655.19000 DKK
2000 SEK1,310.38000 DKK
5000 SEK3,275.95000 DKK
10000 SEK6,551.90000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Swedish Krona
1 DKK1.52627 SEK
5 DKK7.63135 SEK
10 DKK15.26270 SEK
20 DKK30.52540 SEK
50 DKK76.31350 SEK
100 DKK152.62700 SEK
250 DKK381.56750 SEK
500 DKK763.13500 SEK
1000 DKK1,526.27000 SEK
2000 DKK3,052.54000 SEK
5000 DKK7,631.35000 SEK
10000 DKK15,262.70000 SEK