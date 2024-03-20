Hungarian forints to Danish kroner today

Convert HUF to DKK at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
188.92 dkk

1.000 HUF = 0.01889 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9160.7831.351.3418.69183.1021.521
1 EUR1.09110.8541.4731.46220.39890.6941.659
1 GBP1.2781.17111.7241.71223.879106.1671.943
1 CAD0.7410.6790.5810.99313.8561.581.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Danish Krone
2000 HUF37.78500 DKK
5000 HUF94.46250 DKK
10000 HUF188.92500 DKK
15000 HUF283.38750 DKK
20000 HUF377.85000 DKK
30000 HUF566.77500 DKK
40000 HUF755.70000 DKK
50000 HUF944.62500 DKK
60000 HUF1,133.55000 DKK
100000 HUF1,889.25000 DKK
150000 HUF2,833.87500 DKK
200000 HUF3,778.50000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Hungarian Forint
1 DKK52.93100 HUF
5 DKK264.65500 HUF
10 DKK529.31000 HUF
20 DKK1,058.62000 HUF
50 DKK2,646.55000 HUF
100 DKK5,293.10000 HUF
250 DKK13,232.75000 HUF
500 DKK26,465.50000 HUF
1000 DKK52,931.00000 HUF
2000 DKK105,862.00000 HUF
5000 DKK264,655.00000 HUF
10000 DKK529,310.00000 HUF