Swiss francs to Danish kroner today

Convert CHF to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
7,714.39 dkk

1.000 CHF = 7.714 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:39
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.920.78683.0881.3581.532151.5451.655
1 EUR1.08710.85490.2961.4761.665164.6951.798
1 GBP1.2721.1711105.7041.7281.949192.7962.105
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8240.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Danish Krone
1 CHF7.71439 DKK
5 CHF38.57195 DKK
10 CHF77.14390 DKK
20 CHF154.28780 DKK
50 CHF385.71950 DKK
100 CHF771.43900 DKK
250 CHF1,928.59750 DKK
500 CHF3,857.19500 DKK
1000 CHF7,714.39000 DKK
2000 CHF15,428.78000 DKK
5000 CHF38,571.95000 DKK
10000 CHF77,143.90000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Swiss Franc
1 DKK0.12963 CHF
5 DKK0.64814 CHF
10 DKK1.29628 CHF
20 DKK2.59256 CHF
50 DKK6.48140 CHF
100 DKK12.96280 CHF
250 DKK32.40700 CHF
500 DKK64.81400 CHF
1000 DKK129.62800 CHF
2000 DKK259.25600 CHF
5000 DKK648.14000 CHF
10000 DKK1,296.28000 CHF