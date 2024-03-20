Czech korunas to Danish kroner today

10,000 czk
2,947.32 dkk

1.000 CZK = 0.2947 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:35
Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0840.8541,453.524.32590.19935.110.966
1 USD0.92310.7881,340.893.98983.2132.3890.891
1 GBP1.1711.26911,701.525.063105.58941.11.131
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0620.0240.001

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Danish Krone
1 CZK0.29473 DKK
5 CZK1.47366 DKK
10 CZK2.94732 DKK
20 CZK5.89464 DKK
50 CZK14.73660 DKK
100 CZK29.47320 DKK
250 CZK73.68300 DKK
500 CZK147.36600 DKK
1000 CZK294.73200 DKK
2000 CZK589.46400 DKK
5000 CZK1,473.66000 DKK
10000 CZK2,947.32000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Czech Republic Koruna
1 DKK3.39292 CZK
5 DKK16.96460 CZK
10 DKK33.92920 CZK
20 DKK67.85840 CZK
50 DKK169.64600 CZK
100 DKK339.29200 CZK
250 DKK848.23000 CZK
500 DKK1,696.46000 CZK
1000 DKK3,392.92000 CZK
2000 DKK6,785.84000 CZK
5000 DKK16,964.60000 CZK
10000 DKK33,929.20000 CZK