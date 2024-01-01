South Korean wons to Polish zloty today

Convert KRW to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
2.97 pln

1.000 KRW = 0.002965 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:15
How to convert South Korean wons to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Polish Zloty
1 KRW0.00297 PLN
5 KRW0.01483 PLN
10 KRW0.02965 PLN
20 KRW0.05930 PLN
50 KRW0.14826 PLN
100 KRW0.29652 PLN
250 KRW0.74130 PLN
500 KRW1.48259 PLN
1000 KRW2.96519 PLN
2000 KRW5.93038 PLN
5000 KRW14.82595 PLN
10000 KRW29.65190 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / South Korean Won
1 PLN337.24700 KRW
5 PLN1,686.23500 KRW
10 PLN3,372.47000 KRW
20 PLN6,744.94000 KRW
50 PLN16,862.35000 KRW
100 PLN33,724.70000 KRW
250 PLN84,311.75000 KRW
500 PLN168,623.50000 KRW
1000 PLN337,247.00000 KRW
2000 PLN674,494.00000 KRW
5000 PLN1,686,235.00000 KRW
10000 PLN3,372,470.00000 KRW