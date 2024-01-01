South Korean wons to Indian rupees today

Convert KRW to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
62.47 inr

1.000 KRW = 0.06247 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7891.4741.6590.96918.234
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2671.7251.9421.13421.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.1061.3491.5190.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Indian Rupee
1 KRW0.06247 INR
5 KRW0.31235 INR
10 KRW0.62470 INR
20 KRW1.24940 INR
50 KRW3.12350 INR
100 KRW6.24699 INR
250 KRW15.61748 INR
500 KRW31.23495 INR
1000 KRW62.46990 INR
2000 KRW124.93980 INR
5000 KRW312.34950 INR
10000 KRW624.69900 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / South Korean Won
1 INR16.00770 KRW
5 INR80.03850 KRW
10 INR160.07700 KRW
20 INR320.15400 KRW
50 INR800.38500 KRW
100 INR1,600.77000 KRW
250 INR4,001.92500 KRW
500 INR8,003.85000 KRW
1000 INR16,007.70000 KRW
2000 INR32,015.40000 KRW
5000 INR80,038.50000 KRW
10000 INR160,077.00000 KRW