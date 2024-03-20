US dollars to Australian dollars today

1.000 USD = 1.532 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1130.0010.0010.0010.0050.013
1 INR16.12211.8230.0160.0110.0090.0870.202
1 JPY8.8410.54810.0090.0060.0050.0480.111
1 CAD986.56561.195111.58610.6780.5795.30312.375

Conversion rates US Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 USD1.53151 AUD
5 USD7.65755 AUD
10 USD15.31510 AUD
20 USD30.63020 AUD
50 USD76.57550 AUD
100 USD153.15100 AUD
250 USD382.87750 AUD
500 USD765.75500 AUD
1000 USD1,531.51000 AUD
2000 USD3,063.02000 AUD
5000 USD7,657.55000 AUD
10000 USD15,315.10000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / US Dollar
1 AUD0.65295 USD
5 AUD3.26475 USD
10 AUD6.52950 USD
20 AUD13.05900 USD
50 AUD32.64750 USD
100 AUD65.29500 USD
250 AUD163.23750 USD
500 AUD326.47500 USD
1000 AUD652.95000 USD
2000 AUD1,305.90000 USD
5000 AUD3,264.75000 USD
10000 AUD6,529.50000 USD