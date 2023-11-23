5 Australian dollars to US dollars

Convert AUD to USD at the real exchange rate

5 aud
3.28 usd

1.00000 AUD = 0.65570 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:25
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.79996883.31450.917351.65207149.0951.36841.34115
1 GBP1.250051104.1471.146792.06517186.3761.710571.6765
1 INR0.01200270.0096017910.01101070.01982941.789540.01642450.0160974
1 EUR1.09010.87290.821111.80093162.5251.491691.46199

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / US Dollar
1 AUD0.65570 USD
5 AUD3.27850 USD
10 AUD6.55700 USD
20 AUD13.11400 USD
50 AUD32.78500 USD
100 AUD65.57000 USD
250 AUD163.92500 USD
500 AUD327.85000 USD
1000 AUD655.70000 USD
2000 AUD1311.40000 USD
5000 AUD3278.50000 USD
10000 AUD6557.00000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 USD1.52509 AUD
5 USD7.62545 AUD
10 USD15.25090 AUD
20 USD30.50180 AUD
50 USD76.25450 AUD
100 USD152.50900 AUD
250 USD381.27250 AUD
500 USD762.54500 AUD
1000 USD1525.09000 AUD
2000 USD3050.18000 AUD
5000 USD7625.45000 AUD
10000 USD15250.90000 AUD