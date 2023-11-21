1 US dollar to Australian dollars

Convert USD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 usd
1.53 aud

1.00000 USD = 1.52905 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
How to convert US dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 USD1.52905 AUD
5 USD7.64525 AUD
10 USD15.29050 AUD
20 USD30.58100 AUD
50 USD76.45250 AUD
100 USD152.90500 AUD
250 USD382.26250 AUD
500 USD764.52500 AUD
1000 USD1529.05000 AUD
2000 USD3058.10000 AUD
5000 USD7645.25000 AUD
10000 USD15290.50000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / US Dollar
1 AUD0.65400 USD
5 AUD3.27000 USD
10 AUD6.54000 USD
20 AUD13.08000 USD
50 AUD32.70000 USD
100 AUD65.40000 USD
250 AUD163.50000 USD
500 AUD327.00000 USD
1000 AUD654.00000 USD
2000 AUD1308.00000 USD
5000 AUD3270.00000 USD
10000 AUD6540.00000 USD