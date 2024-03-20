Brazilian reais to Australian dollars today

Convert BRL to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
304.97 aud

1.000 BRL = 0.3050 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Australian Dollar
1 BRL0.30497 AUD
5 BRL1.52485 AUD
10 BRL3.04969 AUD
20 BRL6.09938 AUD
50 BRL15.24845 AUD
100 BRL30.49690 AUD
250 BRL76.24225 AUD
500 BRL152.48450 AUD
1000 BRL304.96900 AUD
2000 BRL609.93800 AUD
5000 BRL1,524.84500 AUD
10000 BRL3,049.69000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 AUD3.27902 BRL
5 AUD16.39510 BRL
10 AUD32.79020 BRL
20 AUD65.58040 BRL
50 AUD163.95100 BRL
100 AUD327.90200 BRL
250 AUD819.75500 BRL
500 AUD1,639.51000 BRL
1000 AUD3,279.02000 BRL
2000 AUD6,558.04000 BRL
5000 AUD16,395.10000 BRL
10000 AUD32,790.20000 BRL